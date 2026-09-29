CM Rekha Gupta hails power of 'double-engine govt' as Amit Shah inaugurates Delhi's Barapullah Phase-3

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday credited the BJP's "double-engine government" for the completion and opening of long-pending infrastructure projects in the national capital, as Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-III project.

"Only with a double-engine government can Delhi's stalled projects be opened to the public. The Centre and the Delhi government are working together," she said.

Addressing the inauguration programme, Gupta congratulated her minister Parvesh Verma and government officials for their efforts in completing the long-pending project.

"I congratulate our Minister Parvesh Verma, all our officers, who visited here countless times, contacted various departments for each and every permission, and after contacting them, got those works completed. Made multiple visits here, and today in person, we are witnessing this elevated flyover being completed and joining in its inauguration ceremony. And it is also a matter of happiness that our country's Union Home Minister, Amit Shah arrived here to dedicate it to the public," she said.

The chief minister said projects worth Rs 1,941 crore were being inaugurated or launched on Tuesday, describing the development as the result of the BJP forming the government in Delhi after 27 years.

She added that the Barapullah Phase-III project was sanctioned in 2014 and envisaged an 11-kilometre elevated corridor connecting Mayur Vihar with Sarai Kale Khan.

"This project was sanctioned in 2014. It involved constructing an 11-kilometre elevated corridor from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan. The government that was in power in Delhi until 2025 could not complete this work even after all these years. The condition in which we found it. Pravesh ji and I came here to inspect it. The bridge started from here, then started again from here, and in between there was nothing but empty space. The entire middle span was incomplete..." she said.

Barapullah Phase 3 inauguration

Amit Shah inaugurated five road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,941 crore in Delhi, including the long-pending Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor.

The inauguration programme was held at Barapullah and was attended by Gupta, her cabinet colleagues and Union Minister of State for Road Transport Harsh Malhotra, among others.

Corridor to improve east-south Delhi connectivity

The project was planned to provide an alternative route for commuters travelling from East Delhi and neighbouring NCR areas, including Noida and Ghaziabad, towards central and south Delhi.

The elevated corridor will provide signal-free connectivity between East and South Delhi and is expected to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time.

The corridor features nine loops to facilitate traffic movement in different directions. It also includes a footpath and cycle track connecting Mayur Vihar Phase-I with the Ring Road.

The flyover will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, completing an approximately 10-kilometre stretch.

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