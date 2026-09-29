Sree Charani creates history as she becomes number-one ranked bowler in T20Is

New Delhi:

India’s Sree Charani has rewritten the record for the highest rating points in the Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings. The 22-year-old reached 817 points after a remarkable run across two major tournaments, that is the Asia Cup and Asian Games. With that, she broke Megan Schutt’s record for most points accumulated, which was set in November 2018. The Australia international held the record with 806 points to her name and it stood the test of time for nearly eight years before Charani surpassed it.

Notably, Charani claimed 12 wickets during India’s run to an eighth Asia Cup title. She produced a stunning display on the night of the final against Sri Lanka, where she claimed four wickets for 20 runs as India won the match by 72 runs and claimed the title.

Charani’s contribution in Asian Games

Charani continued that form in Japan at the Asian Games. Against the hosts, Charani recorded career-best figures of 4/10, helping India reach the semi-finals. She then collected two wickets in the gold-medal match against Sri Lanka on September 22, when India won by 147 runs. That performance took her rating to its record 817.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma also climbed in the T20I bowling rankings following her three-wicket haul in the Asian Games final. She now has 754 points, while England’s Sophie Ecclestone occupies third place with 723.

Smriti Mandhana enters top 5 in T20Is

Smriti Mandhana has returned to the top five of the T20I batting rankings after scoring 79 against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games final.

There were notable changes in the ODI rankings following the ongoing series between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Harare, which is level at 1-1. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews moved three places to fourth among ODI batters on 711 points after her record 182 in the opening match. Realeanna Grimmond climbed 34 places to joint 102nd with 270 points.

West Indies bowlers Ashmini Munisar and Aaliyah Alleyne also advanced, reaching joint 84th and 58th respectively.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner remains on top among ODI all-rounders, while Matthews leads the T20I all-rounders. Alana King tops ODI bowling, Beth Mooney leads T20I batting and Mandhana remains No. 1 in ODI batting.

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