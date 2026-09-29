Jammu and Kashmir Assembly withdraws bill to increase salaries and allowances of MLAs

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday withdrew the bill to increase the salaries and allowances of J&K assembly members after BJP MLAs objected. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, responding to objections to the bill, said there was no dissenting note in the House committee that had recommended the increase. He said the BJP members wanted salaries and allowances, but they were also trying to politicise the issue by citing problems of day labourers.

"I was never in favour of it. If even one member opposes it, it will never pass. I withdraw the bill," the chief minister said. The Assembly later voted overwhelmingly in favour of withdrawing the law.

CM Omar Abdullah introduces five bills in J-K Assembly

On Monday, CM Omar Abdullah introduced five bills in the Legislative Assembly, including proposed changes to the salaries and allowances of ministers and legislators and pensions of former lawmakers. One of the key proposals seeks to increase the existing total monthly salary of MLAs from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. However, the proposed changes will have to go through the legislative process before they become final.

It should be noted that CM Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, introduced the bill seeking amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Ministers' and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956. The legislation had already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette before being introduced in the House.

Salary, allowances and pension bills introduced

Apart from this, he also moved a bill proposing amendments to the law governing salaries and allowances of members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature. Another bill seeks changes to the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984. All the three measures relating to remuneration and pensions are aimed at revising the existing provisions applicable to serving legislators, ministers and former members of the legislature.

The proposed salary revision follows deliberations on the issue during an earlier Assembly session. A House committee comprising members from the ruling side as well as the Opposition had examined the matter and recommended an increase in the monthly remuneration.

According to the proposal cited in the input, the existing total monthly salary of an MLA is Rs 1.8 lakh, which could rise to Rs 3 lakh. The recommendation also covers various allowances and facilities, including telephone expenses and housing loan-related provisions. The final position on the proposed salary, allowances and pension revisions will become clear after the bills complete the required legislative process.

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