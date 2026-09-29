Soldier killed, 4 injured in militant attack on Assam Rifles team along India-Myanmar border in Arunachal

Itanagar:

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed, and four others were injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Tuesday (September 29), news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

The incident happened around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong circle, when personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling an area where border fencing work is underway.

Militants opened fire on patrol team

According to preliminary reports, suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, killing Havildar Jankhokai Kuki (42) and injuring four other personnel. The injured personnel were being evacuated for medical treatment, while details about their condition were awaited.

Security forces have intensified operations in the area following the incident, officials said. Preliminary reports suggested the involvement of militants belonging to the NSCN (K-YA), although there was no official confirmation regarding the identity of the attackers.

An official statement from the Assam Rifles is awaited.

Changlang SP Kirli Padu said he had received information about the incident and directed the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to gather details. "We have received information about the incident that took place along the India-Myanmar border and have asked the OC of Changlang police station to collect information related to it," the SP said.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district has remained sensitive because of the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary.

Two militants killed in joint ops by Army-Assam Rifles

Earlier, two UKNA militants were killed and two others injured in a gunfight with a joint team of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The security forces launched an operation at Phaibong village in the Henglep subdivision on the night of August 29. The forces established surveillance over a UKNA camp and commenced tactical closing-in at 5 am on September 2.

The United Kuki National Army (UKNA) is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact signed between the Centre, Manipur government and several Kuki and Zomi armed outfits.

The Assam Rifles said a subsequent search of the camp led to the recovery of two MA rifles, one AK-56 rifle, one lathode gun, seven lathod grenades, 15 AK magazines, 371 AK-56 rounds, 601 MA rifle rounds, 172 SLR rounds, 15 combat uniforms and seven ammunition pouches.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months