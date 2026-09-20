Hit-and-run incident in Delhi: Three killed in dumper-crane collision in Sarita Vihar

New Delhi:

At least three people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a dumper truck rammed into a crane and auto-rickshaw parked on the side of road in South Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Sunday. The incident happened under Sarita Vihar police station limits around 3:20 AM today.

The deceased have been identified as Umesh (23), Praveen (35), both residents of Sangam Vihar, and HR Manager Suraj (34), while three injured workers—Akash (20), Anup (26), and Khem Singh (40)—have been hospitalized; one worker Sudhir escaped unharmed, ANI reported quoting Delhi Police. Police have seized the dumper truck, and a search is underway to trace the absconding driver as investigations continue.

Similar Hit-and-Run incidents in Delhi-NCR

Greater Noida

In Greater Noida, a young man was hit by a speeding car in early morning of September 5. Going with the CCTV footage, it was clearly seen that a car being driven rashly hit a man who was crossing the road near Ek Murti Chowk area.

The man suffered serious injuries, fracturing his legs and arms and is currently undergoing treatment. The SHO of Bisrakh police station stated that a case was registered and the accused was arrested immediately after the complaint was received.

Gurugram

The incident took place on Golf Course Road in Gurugram when a car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle being ridden by Shivani Chauhan, known as Sia. Video footage of the incident showed the car following the bikers before allegedly moving into Sia's path and hitting her motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police has arrested the accused in the case involving a woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road. The accused has been identified as car driver Kalyan Bainsla. Police said three teams had been deployed to trace Bainsla. One of the teams reached Rajasthan and detained the accused from Dausa.

According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR had been registered against the accused driver under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS. This comes after police added an attempt-to-murder charge in the case involving a woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road.

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After Gurugram, hit-and-run in Noida; man sent flying by speeding car in Noida Extension | VIDEO