Inmate killed inside Rohini Central Jail in sharp weapon attack, police begin probe

An inmate of Central Jail No. 10 in Rohini died on Monday, September 21, after sustaining a stab injury inside the prison. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Delhi's Samaypur Badli police station in the Outer North district.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep, also known as Pramod and Mohinder, son of Tulsi Ram. He was 31 and was lodged in Barrack No. 203 of Central Jail No. 10, Rohini, in judicial custody. He was taken to BSA Hospital after sustaining the injury and was declared brought dead.

Inmate attacked while returning to barrack

During the enquiry, it was found that Pradeep was returning towards his barrack on September 21 when he was attacked by two fellow inmates with a sharp-edged weapon. He sustained a stab injury to his neck.

Information about the incident was received from BSA Hospital after the inmate was brought there for treatment. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Police check CCTV footage, investigation underway

Following the incident, senior officers along with the SHO reached Central Jail No. 10 and BSA Hospital. Police collected the MLC and checked CCTV footage as part of the enquiry.

A case is being registered at Samaypur Badli police station, and the investigation is in progress.

Elderly woman died in Delhi road crash last month

A month ago, a senior citizen died after a speeding car hit an elderly couple near the Greater Kailash 1 Police Station in Delhi. The woman's husband was injured in the crash, while the speeding vehicle also struck multiple vehicles before coming to a halt. The couple was identified as 71-year-old Shashi and her 65-year-old husband, Kulbhushan.

Both were taken to Moolchand Hospital, where doctors declared Shashi dead on arrival. Kulbhushan received treatment for his injuries and was later declared fit to record his statement with the police. Following a PCR call about the multi-vehicle crash, a team from Greater Kailash-1 Police Station reached the spot. Delhi Police registered a case and arrested the accused driver.

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