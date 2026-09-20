Property dispute turns fatal in Kalkaji, property dealer dies after late-night scuffle

New Delhi:

A property dealer died and his brother was injured following a scuffle between residents of a building in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The deceased has been identified by police as Manjeet Singh alias Bunty.

The family of the deceased has alleged that Bunty was beaten to death by several people following a dispute. Police have launched an investigation and constituted multiple teams to examine CCTV footage and trace those allegedly involved.

Police receive quarrel call around midnight

According to Delhi Police, information about a quarrel at L-8, Ground Floor, Kalkaji, was received at Kalkaji Police Station at around 12.03 am on the intervening night of September 19 and 20. Police personnel reached the spot following the PCR call. During the initial enquiry, they learnt that a scuffle had taken place between residents of the ground floor and third floor of the building.

Manjeet Singh alias Bunty and his brother Dilbag Singh had sustained injuries and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Manjeet declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre

Police subsequently reached the hospital, where doctors informed them that Manjeet had been brought dead. His brother Dilbag Singh was undergoing treatment. According to police, an argument had taken place outside the building before an exchange of words escalated into a scuffle. Manjeet and Dilbag allegedly sustained injuries during the altercation.

Police said the precise circumstances surrounding Manjeet's death are being investigated.

Family alleges Bunty was beaten to death

Bunty's family, however, has alleged that he was assaulted by a group of people and beaten to death. His sister claimed that she rushed to the spot after being informed during the night that some people were beating her brother. She alleged that when she arrived, she saw several people assaulting Bunty, including a woman.

She further alleged that the family tried to rescue him, but the assailants did not stop. According to her, the dispute was related to property.

The family has also alleged that there was a delay in the police response after they called for help. These allegations have not been confirmed by the police in their statement.

Family names alleged accused

Family members have named Rajendra alias Rajji Chaudhary as an alleged accused in the case. They claimed that he assaulted Bunty and got others to attack him as well. Police have not confirmed the family's allegations against the individual at this stage.

Multiple police teams formed

Police said multiple teams have been constituted to check CCTV footage and apprehend the people involved in the incident. Investigators are examining the sequence of events leading to the argument and subsequent scuffle, as well as the circumstances in which Manjeet sustained fatal injuries.

Legal action is being taken, and further investigation into the case is underway.

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