Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, family members get SIR notices; AAP targets BJP

New Delhi:

Former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his wife, son, parents have been served notices by the Election Commission under the “Unmapped with Last SIR” category. Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, 25-year-old son Pulkit Kejriwal, father Gobind Ram Kejriwal, mother Gita Devi has received a notice under the same category. The Kejriwal family are among the 110 people who received SIR notices in specific part segment of New Delhi constituency (Assembly Constituency 40).

Reacting to the SIR notices served, AAP in a post on X said, "Is everything happening in this country just to keep the Supreme Lord happy? ECI, how is it possible that the names of three-time Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his family members are missing from the Delhi voter list?"

Delhi SIR: 91,826 applications receive during claims and objection phase

During the claims and objections phase, 91,826 applications were received between August 31 and September 16. A total of 22,715 applications received seeking correction or modification, 922 form 7 applications seeking deletion of names and 146 form 6A applications from overseas electors. The Election Commission officials will examine the applications and complete the disposal process by October 29.

47.7 lakh voter names left out

Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the names of 47.7 lakh electors out of 1.45 crore of the national capital's total voters were excluded. During the process of drafting the electoral roll, the officials digitised the forms of roughly 67.18 per cent of the 1,45,10,299 electors in the national capital. The rest of the 47.7 lakh electors were categorised as "uncollectable" under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO), and they were excluded from the draft list.

According to the data provided by the Delhi CEO, Rohini had the highest rate of digitisation at 83.43 per cent, while the lowest was at 52.15 per cent in Tughlakabad. The data also said that Okhla had 1,64,435 of its 3,62,813 forms, or 45.32 per cent, were marked uncollectable. It was 38.98 per cent in Chandni Chowk, 32.65 per cent in Ballimaran, 28.09 per cent in Mustafabad, 27 per cent in Babarpur, 24.50 per cent in Matia Mahal and 23.37 per cent in Seelampur.

The final electoral roll will be published on November 4.

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Delhi SIR: Draft electoral roll published; 47.7 lakh of 1.45 crore voter names left out