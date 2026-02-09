4 players competing in T20 World Cup 2026 who have played for two different countries in international cricket With the T20 World Cup 2026 well underway, there are several players in the tournament who caught the eyes of the spectators. Continuing on the same note, let us have a look at four players who have represented different countries in international cricket.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is well underway, and the 20 teams competing are aiming to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title. Among the many players competing, some stars have represented two countries in their cricket careers.

It is interesting to note that there are four players currently competing in the T20 World Cup who have represented two countries in their careers.

Tim David

Australia’s star hitter Tim David is one of the stars who has represented two countries in international cricket. Despite being one of the biggest names in world cricket in the shortest format, David learnt his bearings as a youngster playing for Singapore. He made his T20I debut for Singapore playing against Qatar.

He switched from Singapore to Qatar from 2022 onwards and has not looked back ever since. Establishing himself as one of the biggest stars in T20 cricket, David is now a sought-after name in franchise cricket as well.

JJ Smuts

Italy’s JJ Smuts is another name who has represented two countries in international cricket. Smuts is currently a part of Italy’s setup for the T20 World Cup 2026, but he has also represented South Africa, as he was born there. He made his T20I debut for South Africa against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Tom Bruce

Scotland’s Tom Bruce switched allegiance to Scotland but had represented New Zealand beforehand as well. He is currently a part of the T20 World Cup 2026, being named in Scotland’s squad, but he made his international debut for New Zealand, taking on Bangladesh in 2017.

Shehan Jayasuriya

The USA’s Shehan Jayasuriya, who is looking to put in his best performance for his side in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, had also represented Sri Lanka in the early stages of his career. He also made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka, taking on Pakistan back in August 2015.

