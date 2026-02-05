'Korean and K-pop are our life': What Ghaziabad sisters wrote in diary before suicide? Chilling details emerge Ghaziabad triple suicide: The sisters got addicted to online gaming during the pandemic years and played it almost without a break. They had been playing the game for the last two-and-a-half to three years.

Ghaziabad:

Chilling details have emerged in the Ghaziabad triple suicide case after sources disclosed the contents of a diary allegedly written by the three minor sisters before their deaths. While the diary itself has not been officially released, sources familiar with the investigation have shared details of the text found in it.

Three sisters allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said the girls were believed to be deeply influenced by an online Korean game and related digital content that involved completing a series of tasks. The deceased have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12).

We loved Korean actors and K-pop groups more than our own family

According to police sources, the diary repeatedly expresses the girls' deep emotional attachment to Korean culture, K-pop, online games, and foreign entertainment content. The note begins with apologies to their father and urges readers to go through the entire diary, claiming that everything written in it is "true."

The diary suggests that the sisters felt their family tried to separate them from what they described as their "life"---Korean actors, K-pop groups and related content. They allegedly wrote that their love for Korean culture was greater than their attachment to their family and listed multiple forms of entertainment they were obsessed with, including Korean, Chinese, Thai and Japanese actors and dramas, Western movies and music, popular online horror games, YouTube gaming content, cartoons and animated characters.

"We are love Korean love love love.......... Sorry,

To Life Story: Read everything written in this diary because it's all true. Read now.....

I am really sorry... Sorry Papa

You tried to separate us from Korean, Korean was our life, how did you even dare to try to take our life away from us? You didn't know how much we loved them. Now you've seen the proof. Now you believe that Korean and K-pop are our life. We didn't love you, our family, as much as we loved the Korean actors and K-pop groups. Korean was our life, but besides Korean, there was something else that we loved more than our own lives. Options are written for you people.

Korean actors and K-pop idol groups and Korean movies plus Korean BL dramas

Chinese actors and Chinese songs and Chinese movies plus Chinese BL

Thai actors and Thai songs and Thai movies plus Thai BL dramas

Japanese actors and Japanese songs and Japanese movies plus Japanese BL dramas

American and British actors plus movies, Wednesday Addams

English songs, Hollywood songs

Poppy Playtime game, all characters

The Baby in Yellow game

Evil Nun

Ice Cream Man game

Ice game

Techno Gamers gameplay (Ujjwal Gamers)

Doraemon cartoon

Shinchan cartoon

PJ Masks cartoon

Masha and the Bear cartoon

Shimmer and Shine cartoon

Peppa Pig cartoon

Princess Elsa and Anna and Cinderella, Ariel and Aurora, Jasmine and Rapunzel, Mulan and all the princes and princesses.

So these were our favorite things, which we loved more than anything. And Korean and K-pop were at the top of the list."

Why girls committed suicide?

According to the contents of the diary, the tipping point for the three sisters was a family dispute over their attempt to draw their younger sibling, referred to as "Devu," into what they described as their "K-world." The note claims their parents opposed this and instead exposed the child to Bollywood culture, which deeply upset the girls.

"The truth was, all three of us wanted to make Devu our own, but you guys didn't give us a chance. You introduced him to Amayra, Akshita, and Anaya, and turned him into a Bollywood fan, which we hated more than anything. And when we introduced Devu to our K-pop and Korean relatives and told him that Leeno was his brother, and that he should call him Leeno Bhaiya and Kuina Didi, okay, son? Then Tina mom would come and say that we should teach him something other than Korean things, instead of turning him into a Korean like us. We felt so bad about it, so we made a decision and made Devu our enemy because no one in the house allowed her to be like us.

From that day on, we distanced ourselves from Devu and told him that we were Korean and K-pop fans, and he was Indian and Bollywood.

Did we come into this world just to be beaten? No way! We'd rather die than be subjected to that kind of treatment. And the thought of marriage filled us with anxiety. We loved and admired Koreans, but we were expected to marry an Indian man. Never! We couldn't even imagine that for ourselves. That's why we committed suicide. Sorry, Dad."

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

