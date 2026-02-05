Assi trailer: Internet users praise Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti's thriller, says 'Can't wait to watch' Social media users have praised the performances of both Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti in the official trailer of Anubhav Sinha's Assi. The film is set to release in theaters on February 20, 2026.

New Delhi:

The makers released the trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti's upcoming thriller Assi on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, across social media platforms. Based on "everyday news," Anubhav Sinha's directorial follows the story of a lawyer fighting for justice for a gang-rape survivor.

In the film, Taapsee Pannu plays the role of the lawyer, while Kani Kusruti portrays the gang-rape survivor. Since its release, social media users have shared their responses, praising both Taapsee and Kani's performances. Fans also expressed excitement for the film's release, saying, "Powerful! Can't wait to watch."

Assi trailer: Internet praises Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti

Users quickly reacted to the Assi trailer with positive responses. One user wrote, "Tapsee on fire...what an amazing actress she is!!" Another added, "Kani kusurti.. what an actress (sic)." The background music in the trailer was also loved by the audience, with one YouTube user commenting, "background music hi bta rha.....ye level alg h (sic)."

Some users even appreciated Taapsee’s film choices, saying, "The choice of films of tapsee pannu is just amazing (sic)." Users also praised the Thappad, Mulk, Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha and wrote, "Anubhav Sinha brings another important issue (sic)."

Watch Assi trailer below:

Assi release date

Viewers will be able to watch the film in theaters on February 20, 2026. It will clash with the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Assi Movie: Cast

The Hindi drama-thriller Assi features an ensemble cast, with Taapsee Pannu and All We Imagine As Light actress Kani Kusruti in the lead roles. Other cast members include:

Revathy

Manoj Pahwa

Kumud Mishra

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Naseeruddin Shah

Supriya Pathak

Seema Pahwa

Assi: Production Details

The Bollywood film Assi is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks Production. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The film is written by Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki.

Also Read: 'Uss raat woh ghar nahi pohonchi': Taapsee Pannu fights a legal battle against injustice in Assi trailer