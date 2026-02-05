Bharat Taxi launches today as India’s first zero-commission, surge-free ride-hailing platform Union Minister Amit Shah will launch Bharat Taxi today, a zero-commission, surge-free cooperative ride-hailing platform aimed at nationwide expansion within two years.

New Delhi:

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, on Thursday following a successful two-month pilot operation, according to an official statement.

The service aims to expand to all states and cities across the country within the next two years.

Zero-commission, surge-free model for drivers

Registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and established on June 6, 2025, Bharat Taxi operates on a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model, with profits distributed directly to drivers. This positions the platform as an indigenous alternative to foreign investment-backed ride-hailing services.

Backed by major cooperative organisations

Supported by eight leading cooperative organisations, the platform began pilot operations on December 2 in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, directly challenging established players such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The ministry claims Bharat Taxi has emerged as the world’s first and largest cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, as well as the world’s largest driver-owned mobility platform.

Rapid growth in drivers, users and daily rides

Since the pilot launch, more than 3 lakh drivers have joined the platform, over 1 lakh users have registered, and more than 10,000 rides are being completed daily in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat.

Around Rs 10 crore has already been distributed directly to drivers.

Social security and support for ‘Sarathis’

Bharat Taxi prioritises social security for its drivers, referred to as ‘Sarathis’, through health insurance, accident insurance, retirement savings and a dedicated support system. Support centres are currently operational at seven locations in Delhi.

The platform also offers emergency assistance, verified ride data and allows drivers to operate on other platforms without exclusivity clauses.

Focus on women’s empowerment

To promote women’s empowerment, Bharat Taxi has launched ‘Bike Didi’, under which more than 150 women drivers have already joined the platform.

Nationwide expansion plans

“In the coming years, Bharat Taxi aims to expand to all states and cities across the country within the next two years, establish dedicated support centres in every state, further strengthen drivers’ social security, and develop a sustainable, inclusive and cooperative-based mobility ecosystem through deeper integration with national digital public infrastructure,” the statement said.

Honouring top-performing drivers at launch event

During Thursday’s launch, the top six performing Sarathis will be honoured for their contributions. Amit Shah will distribute share certificates to these drivers, reinforcing the ‘Sarathi Hi Malik’ (driver is the owner) principle.

Each honoured Sarathi will receive personal accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh and family health insurance of Rs 5 lakh.

MoUs and nationwide participation

Nine memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed with public and private stakeholders to strengthen operational integration, digital empowerment, safety and service delivery.

More than 1,200 Sarathis from across the country are expected to attend the launch, highlighting the platform’s growing reach and increasing driver confidence in the cooperative model.