Trump's shocker on Saudi Arabia Crown Prince: 'He didn't think he would be kissing my...'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has again caught himself uttering loose remarks while speaking about Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ansd that he "should be nice to him" implying that the Arab leader had understimated him.

At a Saudi Arabia backed investment forum, Trump triggered an awkward moment for Saudi officials after appearing to mock Mohammed bin Salman during his address. Trump suggested that officials should tell the Crown Prince to “be nice” to him, before making a crude remark implying that the Saudi leader had underestimated him.

What Trump said about MBS

"He did not think this was going to happen. He didn't think he would be kissing my a**… he thought I would be just another American president of a country going downhill. But now he has to be nice to me,” Trump said in comments that quickly went viral.

He later adopted a more conciliatory tone, describing Mohammed bin Salman as “smart” and a “regular kind of a guy”, while adding that perceptions of the United States had improved significantly under his leadership.

"But you know he (Crown Prince Salman) is a smart, a very regular kind of a guy. He said a year ago, you were a dead country and now you are literally the hottest coutry anywhere in the world. And that was before we beat the hell out of Iran," Trump added.

The forum, which brings together business leaders and political figures, is organised by a group affiliated with Saudi Arabia’s $1 trillion Public Investment Fund to promote investment opportunities in the kingdom.

Trump also said that the United States is close to freeing the Middle East from what he described as the “terrorist regime” of Iran. His remarks came a day after he extended the deadline for talks with Iran, delaying potential plans to target the country’s power infrastructure until April 6.

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