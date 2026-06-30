Delhi Metro Blue Line witnesses technical glitch, services delayed between Anand Vihar and Vaishali

New Delhi:

A technical malfunction on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line caused major service disruptions on Tuesday, leading to inconvenience for commuters during peak hours. According to initial reports, the issue occurred between Anand Vihar and Vaishali metro stations, affecting train movement on the section.

"Delay in train services on Blue Line due to technical issue between Anand Vihar and Vaishali. Normal services on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted on X.

Commuters, especially those coming back from their offices, faced significant delays and congestion. Many passengers also expressed their frustration over social media due to the inconvenience.

Passenger on tracks causes delays on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

Earlier on June 16, train services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were disrupted after a passenger was reported on the tracks at Jor Bagh Metro Station, affecting commuters travelling towards Gurugram.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed passengers about the disruption through a post on X. It said that trains running from Samaypur Badli towards Millennium City Centre Gurugram were experiencing delays because of the incident at Jor Bagh station.

The disruption was limited to trains travelling in this direction, while services on all other Delhi Metro lines continued to operate as usual, according to the DMRC.