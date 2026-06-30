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Student killed, four injured as tree falls on school bus in Mumbai's Chembur

Reported BySaket Rai  Written ByAshish Verma  
Published: ,Updated:

Student killed, four injured as tree falls on school bus in Mumhai's Chembur

Tree falls on school bus in Chembur, killing one student
Tree falls on school bus in Chembur, killing one student Image Source : Reporter
Mumbai:

A student was killed and four others were injured after a tree collapsed on their school bus in Mumbai's Chembur on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 2.50 pm on road number 11 near thee Universal School when the students were returning home.

According to the police, five students were injured when a massive tree collapsed on their school bus. They were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed. The four injured are undergoing treatment.

Police and the fire brigade were rushed to the spot after the mishap, following which they removed the mangled vehicles from under the collapsed tree.

The incident comes amid heavy rains and thunderstorms in Mumbai with the onset of southwest monsoon since the past few days.

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