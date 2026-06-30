Traffic jams, waterlogging reported in parts of Navi Mumbai, IMD predicts more showers

Mumbai:

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. Waterlogging was also reported in Andheri, Malad and Mulund areas. Due to heavy rains, traffic jams were reported at many places in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next few days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Heavy rain has been lashing Navi Mumbai, adjacent to Mumbai, for the past few hours. Waterlogging was reported in some areas—specifically in the APMC market zone and parts of the highway—while intermittent rain continues.

Mumbai expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall: IMD

As per the weather bureau's latest district-wise forecast, Mumbai is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to a few places through Friday, with a brief respite on Tuesday, when the city moves to a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

For Monday and Wednesday, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to a few places, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, while heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Thursday and Friday.

IMD issues red alert for Palghar district

The department has issued a red alert for the neighbouring Palghar district for Monday, warning of extremely heavy showers and thunderstorms, and an orange alert for Raigad for five days.

It should be noted that intense overnight showers lashed Mumbai's suburbs on Monday, with several areas receiving over 100 mm in just four hours, triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some pockets, civic officials said.

As per data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Veena Nagar in the eastern suburb of Mulund recorded a staggering 160.4 mm of rain, while Versova in the western suburbs logged 156.8 mm.

The suburbs witnessed a downpour from midnight to 4 am, causing waterlogging on stretches of LBS Road in Mulund and the Andheri subway, affecting vehicular movement for some time, officials said.

BMC's automatic weather stations record highest rainfall in eastern suburbs

The BMC's automatic weather stations recorded the highest rainfall in the eastern suburbs, with Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd receiving 123.4 mm of rain, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (122 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (120.8 mm) and the S Ward office (120.6 mm).

In the western suburbs, the Versova pumping station recorded 121.6 mm of rain, followed by Marol fire station (108.4 mm), Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School in Oshiwara (108 mm) and Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri (104 mm), officials said.

The island city received moderate showers, with Matunga witnessing the highest rainfall at 53.4 mm, followed by Rawali Camp (46.72 mm), Dadar fire station (45.6 mm), Malabar Hill (37.2 mm) and Nair Hospital (33.77 mm).

Check nighttime downpour in Mumbai

In the four hours from midnight to 4 am on Monday, Versova and Marol received over 100 mm of rain.

Versova

156.8mm

Marol

108.4mm

IMD issues rain alert

Mumbai

Tuesday: Yellow alert (heavy rain at isolated places)

Wednesday-Friday: Orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain)

Thane

Orange alert between Wednesday and Friday

Rainfall in 24 hours

Versova: 167 mm

Goregaon: 129 mm

Sion: 124 mm

Marol: 122 mm

Mulund (Veena Nagar): 210 mm

Mulund (Gawanpada): 167 mm

Byculla: 43 mm

Malabar Hill: 45 mm

Matunga: 61 mm

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Mumbai Rains: BMC activates emergency action plan as city crippled with waterlogging, traffic snarls