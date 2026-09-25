'A terrorist country is asking me that?': Watch MEA S Jaishankar silence Pakistani journalist at UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday responded to a Pakistani reporter who tried to heckle him, accusing India of fuelling terrorism in Pakistan during a press conference on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Jaishankar was addressing the media alongside Liberia's Sara Beysolow Nyanti when the Pakistani reporter raised the allegation.

"A terrorist country is asking me that question," Jaishankar replied.

Attacks on ships must stop: Jaishankar on safety of seafarers

During the interaction, Jaishankar also spoke about the safety and security of seafarers, citing recent attacks on commercial shipping and merchant mariners.

"You will all be aware that in recent months, the world has seen unacceptable attacks on commercial shipping and merchant mariners," Jaishankar said.

He said such incidents had occurred across the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Black Sea, and stressed that there could be no justification for violence and loss of life.

"Put simply, these attacks must stop," he said. Jaishankar said India, as a major source country for seafarers, had joined hands with Liberia, which hosts the largest shipping registry. He said the two countries had brought together other states with similar interests as well as major ship-owners.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by seafarers, including prolonged confinement on board ships, delayed crew changes and repatriation, separation from families and psychological distress, apart from physical attacks.

"Recent global developments underline the threats posed to the safety and security of seafarers," Jaishankar said.

India at 81st UNGA

Earlier, Jaishankar co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers with Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.

Jaishankar highlighted repeated attacks on commercial shipping and mariners in the Gulf, the Red Sea, the Black Sea and other regions in recent months.

He said the attacks had disrupted maritime commerce and resulted in the loss of innocent lives, including Indian nationals.

Jaishankar also pointed out that the disruption had led to prolonged confinement of seafarers on board vessels, delays in crew changes and repatriation, separation from families and psychological distress.

He stressed the need for stronger and closer international cooperation to ensure that countries work together to deter such attacks.

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