IIT Bombay postpones mid-semester exams days after Sahil Wakode dies by suicide

Mumbai:

IIT Bombay on Thursday (September 24) announced the postponement of all mid-semester examinations scheduled for September 26 and 27, days after a second-year BTech student allegedly died by suicide. The exams will now be held on October 10 and 11, following the same timetable, the institute said.

"This is to inform you that the mid-semester examinations earlier scheduled on Saturday, 26 September and Sunday, 27 September are now scheduled on Saturday, 10 October and Sunday, 11 October, with the same timetable, as communicated by Dean AP. Student stakeholders were also consulted before this change was made," the communication to students read.

Why did IIT Bombay postpone mid-semester exams?

In a communication to students, IIT Bombay said the postponement would give the newly constituted committee, which has equal student representation, time to prepare a clear and student-friendly Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for invigilators and revise rules related to academic misconduct.

"The postponement allows time for the newly constituted committee, which has equal student representation, to prepare a clear and student-friendly Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for invigilators, along with revised rules regarding academic misconduct," it said.

It further said that the institute's aim was to ensure fair and consistent conduct of examinations while taking students' concerns into account.

"Faculty have also emphasised the need for clear, step-by-step instructions on conducting examinations and handling incidents of suspected academic misconduct, including the procedure and actions to be followed at each stage. The revised SOP and rules will be placed before the Senate for approval before implementation," it added.

Sahil Wakode death case

22-year-old Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. His parents have claimed that he had told them about caste-based slurs he faced.

The IIT Bombay constituted a 10-member high-level committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode. The committee includes a former vigilance officer along with student representatives.

The CCTV footage emerged in the alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode. According to the CCTV footage from the examination hall, Sahil's movements were recorded between around 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm on September 19, the day of the incident. The footage, which is around 54 seconds long, reportedly captures the final phase of the examination, with around 15-20 minutes still remaining before the paper was scheduled to end at 1 pm.

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