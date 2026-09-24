Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal discharged in 2016 Mumbai University library contract case

Mumbai:

A special court in Mumbai dealing with cases involving MPs and MLAs has discharged Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in a corruption case linked to the construction contract for Mumbai University's central library at the Kalina campus. The case was registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2015 when Bhujbal was serving as the Maharashtra Public Works Department minister. The court discharged Bhujbal and other accused on Thursday. However, the reasoned order was not available yet.

What is the Kalina library case?

The ACB had registered the case in June 2015 in connection with alleged irregularities in the awarding of the contract for construction of the central library at Mumbai University's Kalina campus. Bhujbal, who was then the PWD minister, was accused by the investigating agency of having received alleged kickbacks in connection with the contract.

The ACB subsequently filed a chargesheet in the case. According to the agency's allegations at the time, payments made to a trust associated with Bhujbal were linked to the awarding of the library project. The allegations were denied by the accused. The case was among the corruption cases that arose from a wider probe into alleged irregularities in contracts handled by the Public Works Department during Bhujbal's tenure.

Who were the other accused?

The case was registered against Bhujbal and several government officials who were associated with the PWD at the time. The accused included Gajanan Sawant, then a sub-divisional engineer; Harish Patil, then an executive engineer; Anilkumar Gaikwad, then a superintending engineer; Sanjay Solanki, then an undersecretary; and MS Shah, who was then the secretary in the construction department. The proceedings against the other accused were also pending before the special court. With the latest order, all the accused in the case have been discharged.

A case that remained pending for years

The Kalina library matter has remained part of Bhujbal's long-running legal battles arising from allegations linked to contracts awarded during his tenure as PWD minister. The ACB had filed a detailed chargesheet in 2016 alleging irregularities in the awarding of the library construction contract. The agency had alleged that payments made to a trust linked to Bhujbal were connected to benefits extended to the developer involved in the project. The alleged transactions and the manner in which the contract was awarded subsequently became the subject of proceedings before the special court.

Kalina library project was later scrapped

The controversy surrounding the project extended beyond the criminal case. In 2019, the Maharashtra government scrapped the contract for construction of the central library at the Kalina campus on a public-private partnership basis. The state subsequently took back the land and paid compensation to the private developer. Earlier, the ACB's chargesheet had alleged a link between sponsorship payments made to a trust associated with Bhujbal and subsequent decisions concerning the Kalina project. The agency had described the alleged payments as kickbacks, while the developer involved was not made an accused in the criminal case.

(With inputs from PTI)

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