CBSE gets new chairman months after OSM row, IAS Mandeep Bhandari given charge

New Delhi:

Senior IAS officer Mandeep K Bhandari has been appointed as new CBSE chairperson months after the re-evaluation controversy over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The new CBSE chief was announced on Friday, less than four months from the appointment of previous chairperson Lokhande Prashant Sitaram.

Who is Mandeep Bhandari?

Born on December 14, 1974, Mandeep Bhandari is a 2001 batch IAS officer and currently serving as Principal Secretry to the Lt. Governor at Jammu in the Governor's Office since March 6, 2023. He earlier held the post of Joint Secretary, PS to Minister Director, Additional CEO, Deputy Commissioner/DM, Additional Development Commissioner, Additional Secretary, and SDM.

OSM row and CBSE rejigs

The controversy had led to complaints from students, questions over the digital evaluation process, and scrutiny of the system's procurement and security arrangements. According to a government order issued by the Department of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Bhandari, a 2001-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the Ministry of Education.

The order said the post has been temporarily upgraded to the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

An ACC order dated September 25 listed Bhandari among several senior-level appointments approved by the government. The document also recorded his appointment as CBSE Chairperson in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 soon

CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates 2027 will be released soon, the students can check and download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

The candidates can check and download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 on the website - cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam date 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

CBSE sample paper released

CBSE 10th and 12th sample paper 2027 has been released, the students can check and download Class 10 and 12 sample paper on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

The students can follow these steps to check and download CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 on the official portal - cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise sample paper, candidates need to click on the class-wise subject-wise sample paper link. CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF and take a print out.

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CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 soon; sample papers released