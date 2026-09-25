Indian Idol 17 to premiere soon; Himesh Reshammiya returns to judge's chair as makers unveil new promo

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol is returning with its 17th season, with singer Himesh Reshammiya back on the judging panel. The makers unveiled the show's new promo on Friday, September 25, giving fans a glimpse of what's in store for them.

Himesh Reshammiya returns to Indian Idol 17

Himesh Reshammiya has a long association with Indian Idol and has previously served as a judge on several seasons of the show. His distinctive style and way of encouraging contestants have been a familiar part of the singing reality show over the years.

Notably, Himesh has judged multiple seasons, including Season 11, Season 12 and Season 13. With his return in Season 17, viewers will once again see the singer-composer on the judging panel.

While sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Indian Idol is baar likhega apni sabse badi history. Taiyaar ho jaiye Indian Idol ke new season ke liye, sirf Sony Entertainment aur Sony LIV par (sic)." Take a look:

Indian Idol 17 to premiere soon

The official promo of Indian Idol 17: Legends Return, released on September 25, offers a glimpse of the upcoming season. The video focuses on the contestants' journey, competition and the challenge of continuing to succeed. With Himesh Reshammiya returning to the panel, Indian Idol 17 is set to bring back a familiar face as the show begins its new season. Take a look:

Where to watch Indian Idol 17?

For the unversed, Indian Idol Season 17 premieres soon on Sony Entertainment Television and streams digitally on the SonyLIV application. However, the makers are yet to announce the show's premiere timings.

About Indian Idol 16

The previous season of Indian Idol, Season 16, was won by Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak. She took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh after emerging as the winner in a star-studded grand finale. The Top 5 finalists were Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla.

Indian Idol season 16 premiered in October 2025 with the theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist'. The grand finale was held on July 25 and 26, 2026. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah.

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Neha Kakkar to Rahul Vaidya: 5 Indian Idol contestants who found success beyond the trophy