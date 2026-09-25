'Cooperation is a two-way street': China optimist as Xi Jinping wraps up US visit; Trump says 'very happy'

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday wrapped up his three-day visit to the US, saying his talks with President Donald Trump had added "new substance" to China-US relations and expressing hope for "more brighter prospects" for the bilateral relationship.

The visit resulted in progress on trade discussions and an understanding between the two sides on a range of goods that could be traded on more favourable terms, while the two leaders also agreed to continue dialogue on artificial intelligence. However, there was no detailed announcement of all the outcomes of the visit at the time.

Trump and Xi continued their discussions over tea at the White House on Friday morning. Trump said the two countries had made "tremendous strides" during the visit and said the developments would make American farmers "very happy".

Xi said he looked forward to meeting Trump twice more this year — at the APEC Summit in China and the G20 Summit in the US.

"I do welcome Mr President and the First Lady to visit China," Xi said during the meeting in the Red Room at the White House.

The US First Lady Melania Trump and China's first lady Peng Liyuan shared a sofa beneath a Hudson River School painting, while Trump and Xi sat in their respective chairs. Tea and small plates of treats were placed on the coffee table between them.

Xi says China-US ties have gained 'New Substance'

Xi described himself and Trump as two people charting the course of China-US relations and referred to their earlier agreement to build a constructive relationship of strategic stability.

"The president and I are like two people charting the course for the great ship of China-US relations. When the president visited China in May, we agreed on the vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," Xi said.

"This time, we've agreed to add a new substance to it. The relationship will be a constructive one of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness, and reciprocity," the Chinese leader said in brief remarks to the media.

"So, from this one can see that the prospects for this relationship will get more brighter," Xi said.

Trump and Xi also visited the National Archives, where the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are held.

"We're just comparing. Ours goes 250 years. Which is great, and we're proud of. Theirs goes 6,000 years. So there's a little difference between 6,000 and 250. But we're very proud of our 250," Trump said after showing Xi the Declaration of Independence.

Trade discussions see progress

While there had been no comprehensive announcement of the visit's outcomes, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the US and China had reached agreements covering a subset of goods that could be traded on more favourable terms.

"We've actually reached agreement with the Chinese on a number of these things," Greer said on CNBC's "Squawk Box", referring to goods including US agricultural products and medical devices, as well as Chinese consumer goods considered non-sensitive.

Greer said the Trump administration planned to release "a lot more details" on Monday.

Trump also pointed to the developments in trade when speaking about American farmers.

"I think our farmers are going to be very happy. A lot of very positive things happened. But America's very happy about this visit, and I'm sure China is very happy also. Great things for both countries, and it's been just very, very productive," Trump said.

'Cooperation is a two-way street'

Xi arrived in the US on Wednesday evening for the three-day visit, which began with a rare planeside welcome by Trump. The two leaders met for more than two hours at the White House on Thursday and later attended a state dinner hosted by Trump in Xi's honour.

A Chinese readout said the economic and trade teams of the two countries had reached a new joint arrangement, describing it as positive for industries and people in both countries and for the world economy.

"Cooperation is a two-way street. To keep the economic and trade ties stable, the list of cooperation needs to be lengthened, and the list of issues shortened," a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Artificial intelligence was another key issue discussed during the visit.

Xi said both China and the US have strong AI capabilities and suggested that the two countries could cooperate despite competition.

"They may have competition, but they may cooperate even more. The right thing to do is to draw on each other's strengths, not guard against each other," the statement said.

The Chinese leader also said AI must remain under human control and called for continued dialogue on its risks and benefits, along with joint efforts to prevent its misuse and abuse.

"A people-centred approach should be upheld, and AI should be developed for the positive and for good, so that AI will serve the progress of humanity," the statement said.

The New York Times reported that the visit had so far involved significant pageantry while producing limited policy announcements.

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