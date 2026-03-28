'Calculated subversion of democratic process': TMC vs BJP showdown over Mamata's temple remarks

Kolkata:

As West Bengal heads for the upcoming two-phased assembly elections, the political heat in the state has risen, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) upping the ante against each other. Saturday was another similar day, with BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya sharing a clip of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accusing her of making insensitive remarks over a religious issue.

In a eight-second video shared by Malviya, the TMC supremo could be saying "if a Shiva temple is demolished, how much drama BJP creates over it". Malviya alleged that Banerjee was mocking the demolition of a temple and claimed that she has a history of making such "provocative statements about unleashing her vote bank against Hindus".

"Such repeated remarks raise serious concerns about sensitivity, leadership, and respect for all communities. This is why — Paltano Dorkar," the BJP leader said in his post on micro-blogging website X (previously Twitter).

However, the ruling party claimed that the video shared by Malviya was edited to "falsely portray her as trivialising the demolition of temples". The TMC also shared a 23-second video on X, which it claim was unedited, and said the chief minister had said that she would never support the demolition of temples.

The TMC said the video was edited to construct a fabricated narrative and incite the public to react with violence. It also demanded action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP for orchestrating violence in West Bengal. It also said action should be taken for this campaign of "targeted hate and provocation".

"With Assembly Elections imminent and the state already in a sensitive condition, this is not merely electoral malpractice. It is a direct assault on the free and fair conduct of elections and a calculated subversion of the democratic process itself," the party said in its statement.

The TMC has also filed a complaint against the saffron party, Malviya and a media house for deliberately posting trimmed video in connection with Friday's violence in Murshidabad. The district's Raghunathganj and Jangipur witnessed violence when a Ram Navami procession was targeted over loud music near a religious place. The situation there is under control now, though heavy deployment of forces continue.

Coming to the West Bengal assembly elections, the polling in the state will be held in two phases: April 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 4.

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