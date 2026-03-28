Vijaypat Singhania, ex-Raymond Group chief and Padma Bhushan recipient, dies at 87

New Delhi:

Vijaypat Singhania, the former Chairman of the Raymond Group and a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, died in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 87.

The announcement was made by his son and the current Raymond Group chief, Gautam Singhania, in a post on X.

"Air Commodore (Dr.) Vijaypat Singhania, recipient of Padma Bhusan, former Chairman of Raymond Group and former Sheriff of Bombay, peacefully passed away earlier this evening in Mumbai," A Raymond Group spokesperson said.

"All of us are deeply saddened and praying for his Sadgati," the spokesperson added.

Funeral in Mumbai on Sunday

A funeral assembly will be held at 1.30 pm tomorrow at Haveli, LD on Ruparel Marg in Mumbai, following which the last rites will be held at Chandanwadi at 3 pm on Sunday, Gautam Singhania said in his post.

About Vijaypat Singhania

Vijaypat Singhania was best known for his long association with the Raymond Group, where he served as Chairman and Managing Director from 1980 to 2000. Under his leadership, the company expanded into one of India’s leading textile and apparel brands.

Beyond business, Singhania is widely recognised for his achievements in aviation. In 2005, he set a world record for reaching the highest altitude in a hot air balloon, flying to over 21000 metres, a feat that brought him international acclaim. He also won an international air race and has been an active promoter of aviation sports in India.

In recognition of his contributions to aviation, he was conferred the rank of Honorary Air Commodore in the Indian Air Force in 1994. He has also received several awards, including the Padma Bhushan, for his contributions to industry and adventure sports.

Singhania and his son Gautam were embroiled in legal disputes some years ago, but later they settled the issues.