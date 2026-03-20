Raymond chief Gautam Singhania injured in boat accident in Maldives, two Indians missing

New Delhi:

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, sustained minor injuries after a speedboat carrying him and other tourists capsized in the Maldives early on Friday. Two Indian men, including rally driver Hari Singh, are feared missing, with search operations currently underway, Times of India has reported.

Singhania was among seven people on board the vessel that overturned near V Felidhoo. He was rescued following the incident and has since been brought back to Mumbai, where he is recovering, according to his spokesperson.

"Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further added, "We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends."

According to reports from the Maldives, the speedboat was carrying two women from the United Kingdom and Russia, along with five Indian men. Police stated that five individuals were swept into the sea after the vessel capsized, including a Russian woman and four Indian men.

Among those still missing are two Indian nationals, including rally driver Hari Singh, and efforts to locate them are ongoing.

Authorities have launched search operations in the area, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.