'Deception by Zionist enemy': Mojtaba Khamenei accuses Israel for strikes on Turkey, Oman, denies Iran's role

Tehran:

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday said that the attacks that were conducted against Türkiye and Oman were not conducted by the Islamic Republic, as he alleged that there were carried out by Israel in a bid to create divisions between Tehran and its neigbhours. Mojtaba, who became the Supreme Leader after his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed last month, made the remarks in his message for Eid and Nowruz.

Mojtaba further said that the United States (US) and Israel want a regime change in Iran and had believed that the war would end after a couple of attacks by them, but that was a "gross miscalculation". Lauding the Iranian people, Mojtaba said they have made the US and Israel realise that they were not just dealing with missiles or drones, and that Iran's frontline is much bigger than their small mentality.

"The attacks that took place in Türkiye and Oman—both of which have good relations with us—against certain locations in those countries were in no way carried out by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic or other forces of the Resistance Front. This is a deception by the Zionist enemy, using a false-flag tactic to create division between the Islamic Republic and its neighbors, and it may also occur in some other countries," he said.

In his address, Mojtaba also offered to mediate between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stressing that they should establish better relations with each other "for the sake of God and to prevent division among Muslims". It must be mentioned here that Pakistan and Afghanistan have been conducting strikes against each other, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of supporting the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Coming to the Iran, Mojtaba said the Mideast nation has faced three "military and security" since last year. In the first war in June last year, he said Israel with help from the US had attacked Iran in the midst of negotiations and killed around 1,000 of people. The second war happened in January this year, Israel and the US once again tried to overthrow the government in Iran, he said, referring to the recent protest.

The third war, the new Supreme Leader said, is currently underway in which his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.

"This war took place with the illusion that if they martyred the head of the system and a number of influential military figures, it would create fear and despair in people, and in this way, it would realize the dream of dominating Iran and then disintegrating it," Mojtaba said.

"But you people provided a vast defense line, as wide as the country, and in this way, you dealt him a confusing blow, so much so that he began to utter numerous contradictory words and many absurdities, which is a sign of lack of mindfulness," he added.

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