Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 2: Ranveer's film hits Rs 200 cr, Pawan Kalyan's film slows

New Delhi:

The Indian box office is currently witnessing tough competition between two films i.e., Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Part 2 had paid previews on March 18, 2026, from which it earned Rs 43 crore. Both films, representing Bollywood vs South cinema, had a massive box office clash on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

On the first day, Dhurandhar performed exceptionally well, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark, whereas Pawan Kalyan’s film collected Rs 34.75 crore. Now, let’s take a look at the early estimates of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh on their second day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection Day 2

As per early updates, Dhurandhar Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has collected Rs 96.91 crore on its Day 2 at the time of publishing. The highest occupancy of 62.7% was recorded in the Hindi language, followed by 37% occupancy in the Telugu language. With this, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 242.46 crore. It must be noted that the exact box office figures for Ranveer Singh’s film will be updated by tomorrow, March 21, 2026, at 10 am.

The film has been receiving positive reactions from celebrities, fans, and critics. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ram Gopal Varma, among others, have reviewed the film and praised Ranveer Singh’s performance as well as the work done by Aditya Dhar and the entire cast.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam tears up as Jyoti Deshpande, Ranveer Singh praise Aditya Dhar post screening | Watch

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 2

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Telugu drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh which opened the Indian box office with Rs 34.75 crore witnessed a massive drop in its collections on Day 2. As per early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 9.23 crore. At the time of writing, the film had a Telugu occupancy of 34% across 4,541 shows. The exact box office figures of Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s Day 2 collection will be updated by tomorrow, March 21, 2026, at 10 am.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ram Charan hails Ranveer Singh's performance, calls film 'raw, gripping and impactful'