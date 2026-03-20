Maharashtra women's panel chief Rupali Chakankar asked to resign for links with rape accused Nashik astrologer

Mumbai:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar to submit her resignation amid a row over her being associated with self-proclaimed spiritual leader and astrologer Ashok Kharat who has been arrested for raping a woman and exploiting many others. Notably Chakankar hasn't come to office since March 18 and has gone completely incommunicado with her team.

"Maharashtra state women’s commission chairperson Rupali Chaknakar has been asked by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis to resign from her post. She was asked to resign after the Nashik case of Captain Ashok Kharat," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Chakankar faces the heat

Chakankar has been facing the heat since her photos and a video with Kharat, also known as Captain Kharat, went viral on social media, with opposition parties making calls for his sacking or resignation. On Friday, a protest was also organised in Pune, with people demanding Kharat's removal.

Shiv Sena (UBT) senior leader Sanjay Raut said Chakankar is supposed to ensure a justice for women facing injustice, but instead, she was washing the feet of a man who is accused of rape. Meanwhile, social activist Anjali Damania has said that Chakankar, who also heads Nationalist Congress Party's women wing, had even endorsed Kharat.

However, Chakankar has refused all the allegations against her. "As regards the current allegations, I am confident that the police will conduct a fair and impartial investigation. I have full faith in the police inquiry," she posted on X (previously Twitter) a couple of days ago.

Kharat remanded to polic custody

Talking about Kharat, the self-proclaimed astrologer was arrested based on a complaint by a 35-year-old woman. The woman told police that Kharat had called her to his office, claiming his predictions pointed to threats to her husband's life. Kharat used to offer some sedative-laced drinks to the woman and had raped her on multiple occasions between November 2022 and December 2025.

It has been alleged that Kharat had exploited several other women in a similar way. He has now been arrested and has been remanded to police custody till March 24.

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