Pankaj Kapur's Office Office returns with a sequel: What we know about the cast

New Delhi:

The golden days of Indian television comedy seem to be finding their way back, and this time, actress Shruti Sharma is right at the centre of it. In a major update that is sure to make longtime TV viewers nostalgic, the cult comedy series Office Office is returning with a brand-new season, and Shruti has been roped in as one of the leads. Office Office Part 2 is releasing on May 25.

Pankaj Kapur's iconic Office Office returns for a sequel

Known for its hilarious take on bureaucracy, memorable characters, and everyday satire, Office Office continues to enjoy a loyal fan following even years after it first aired in 2001. For Shruti, becoming a part of the show is more than just another project. It is something she has personally grown up with.

Opening up about joining the series, Shruti shared, "My memories of Office Office are very close to my heart. Whenever I used to return from school, while having lunch with my mom, we used to watch its episodes. Because of that, I remember all the characters, their nuances, and their famous hook lines perfectly. So when I started shooting for this new season, it felt incredibly nostalgic. I grew up watching this show, and now, actually playing the lead in it is completely surreal."

Talking further about the upcoming season, she said, "Getting the prime-time slot for the show is also a huge achievement. I truly hope the audience will enjoy this season the exact same way I enjoyed the first one. Just like the characters from the original run became a part of my childhood, I hope I can also become some child’s favorite comedy show character with this season." Shruti is known for TV shows like Gathbandhan, Nazar 2, Namak Issk Ka, and Mitti.

Office Office first premiered in 2001

Office Office remains one of Indian television’s most loved comedy sitcoms, remembered for its sharp satire on corruption and everyday struggles inside government offices. The Hindi-language show premiered on SAB TV on September 3, 2001, and featured Pankaj Kapur in the iconic role of Mussadi Lal, an ordinary man constantly battling corrupt officials and endless bureaucracy.

The series cleverly mixed humour with reality, making it relatable for audiences across the country. Alongside Pankaj Kapur, the show featured memorable performances by Asawari Joshi as Ushaji, Sanjay Mishra as Shukla, Vrajesh Hirjee, Deven Bhojani as Patel, Hemant Pandey as Pandeyji, and Manoj Pahwa as Bhatia, all of whom added their own comic flavour to the cult classic.

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