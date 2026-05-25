Twisha Sharma Hearing LIVE: CBI likely to take over investigation into death case within 24 hours

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday heard the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case after taking suo motu cognisance of allegations surrounding the investigation into the actor-model’s death at her matrimonial home in Bhopal. During the hearing, the apex court stressed the need for a fair and unbiased probe, cautioned against media trials and public speculation, and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the investigation process. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V M Pancholi, also indicated that the investigation could soon be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Madhya Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe and assured the bench that steps would be taken for the agency to take over the case immediately.

The case has triggered nationwide attention after Twisha’s family accused her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh of dowry harassment, torture and murder. Questions over the initial autopsy, CCTV footage handling and delays in the investigation have intensified public scrutiny, while a second post-mortem conducted by a team from AIIMS Delhi has added a fresh dimension to the case.

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