May 25, 2026
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Twisha Sharma Hearing LIVE: CBI likely to take over investigation into death case within 24 hours

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

The Supreme Court hearing in the Twisha Sharma case focused on ensuring a fair investigation while preventing public commentary from influencing the probe. The bench observed that it was “slightly at pain” over some developments in the case.

Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday heard the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case after taking suo motu cognisance of allegations surrounding the investigation into the actor-model’s death at her matrimonial home in Bhopal. During the hearing, the apex court stressed the need for a fair and unbiased probe, cautioned against media trials and public speculation, and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the investigation process. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V M Pancholi, also indicated that the investigation could soon be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Madhya Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe and assured the bench that steps would be taken for the agency to take over the case immediately.

The case has triggered nationwide attention after Twisha’s family accused her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh of dowry harassment, torture and murder. Questions over the initial autopsy, CCTV footage handling and delays in the investigation have intensified public scrutiny, while a second post-mortem conducted by a team from AIIMS Delhi has added a fresh dimension to the case.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE Updates on Tiwsha Sharma death case LIVE updates from Supreme Court...

Live updates :Twisha Sharma SC Hearing LIVE Updates

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  • 11:32 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Supreme Court says CBI set to take over Twisha Sharma probe

    During the hearing, the Supreme Court said the main issue before it at present was the Madhya Pradesh government’s recommendation to transfer the Twisha Sharma investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the second post-mortem had already been conducted in Bhopal following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court noted that the Solicitor General had assured the bench that he would speak to the concerned authorities to ensure that the CBI takes over the investigation immediately.

  • 11:27 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Supreme Court hearing concludes in Tiwsha Sharma case

    The Supreme Court concluded its hearing in the Twisha Sharma case after making a series of observations on media coverage, the ongoing investigation and public statements linked to the matter. The bench emphasised the need for a fair and unbiased probe, urged both sides to cooperate with investigators and asked the media and public to avoid speculation while the investigation continues.

  • 11:24 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Supreme Court says observations should not be seen as opinion on allegations

    The Supreme Court clarified that its observations during the Twisha Sharma hearing should not be treated as an opinion on the allegations made in the case. The bench said it had not expressed any view on the merits of the accusations or the defence and stressed that it was entirely for the investigating agency to examine every aspect of the matter and arrive at its conclusions independently.

  • 11:23 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Supreme Court urges families, media to avoid statements during probe

    The Supreme Court asked both the victim’s family and the accused family in the Twisha Sharma case to avoid making public statements or speaking to the media while the investigation is underway. The court said all versions and claims should instead be recorded before the investigating agency to ensure that the ongoing probe is not prejudiced or adversely affected. In its order, the court also urged the media to refrain from recording statements from people who could potentially become witnesses in the case, saying such coverage could influence important aspects of the investigation. The bench further appealed to the public to avoid speculation and place faith in the investigating agency, expressing confidence that the truth would emerge once the probe reaches its conclusion.

  • 11:20 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    SG Mehta makes strong remark during Supreme Court hearing

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the MP government made a strong observation during the Supreme Court hearing in the Twisha Sharma case, saying that “without attributing motives to either side, the moral of the story is clear, it is better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one.” 

  • 11:16 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CJI says Judiciary should not be accused of blocking fair probe

    Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed during the hearing that it was unfortunate that allegations were being made suggesting the judiciary was not allowing a fair investigation in the Twisha Sharma case. Referring to the accused mother-in-law being a former district judge, the CJI said the court had full faith that both the victim’s family and the accused would cooperate with the investigation. 

    "The mother in law is a formal district judge and it is unfortunate that it is being said that Judiciary is not permitting a fair trial. We have no doubt that the victims and accused will cooperate with the investigation. We have no doubt on our state agencies also or on the CBI that whoever will investigate will definitely take the investigation to the logical conclusion and will find the truth," the CJI said. 

     

  • 11:13 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CJI urges media restraint during Twisha Sharma case hearing

    During the hearing of the Twisha Sharma case, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the court was “slightly at pain” over some of the developments surrounding the matter. The CJI urged the media not to rely on statements made by either the victim’s family or the accused family while the investigation is ongoing, and said the case should be allowed to proceed strictly according to law and procedure.

  • 11:07 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Twisha Sharma death case hearing in Supreme Court begins

    Hearing has begun in the Supreme Court in the high-profile Twisha Sharma suspicious death case from Madhya Pradesh. The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter amid allegations of procedural lapses and institutional bias in the investigation. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V M Pancholi, is currently hearing the case.

    With input from Atul Bhatia 

  • 10:50 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Family raises questions over first autopsy

    Twisha Sharma’s family has repeatedly questioned the first post-mortem report, alleging that several injuries and forensic aspects were either ignored or not properly examined. The family had refused to accept her body until a second autopsy was ordered, saying they wanted a transparent investigation and accountability in the case.

  • 10:49 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Bail relief to Giribala Singh under challenge

    The Madhya Pradesh government has approached the court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to retired district judge Giribala Singh. The matter is also expected to come up before the Jabalpur High Court amid growing pressure for stricter action in the case.

  • 10:49 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Samarth Singh sent to police custody

    Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh, who surrendered before police after allegedly remaining untraceable for several days, has been remanded to seven days of police custody. Investigators are expected to question him over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, WhatsApp chats and allegations of dowry harassment.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AIIMS Delhi team conducts second post-mortem

    A four-member medical team from AIIMS Delhi conducted a second post-mortem on Twisha Sharma’s body in Bhopal following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The autopsy was videographed amid allegations that crucial forensic details may have been overlooked during the first examination.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)May 25, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Supreme Court to hear suo motu case today

    The Supreme Court will hear the Twisha Sharma matter after taking suo motu cognisance of reports alleging procedural irregularities and institutional bias in the investigation. The hearing is expected to closely examine the conduct of the probe and concerns raised by the victim’s family.

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