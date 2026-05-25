Ektaa Kapoor reviews Main Vaapas Aunga, calls it a 'heart-wrenching kind of love' story

New Delhi:

Imtiaz Ali is a director whose films are eagerly awaited by audiences, largely because his movies are known for being emotionally profound. Currently, Imtiaz is making headlines regarding his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aunga. Ever since the film's trailer was released, fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Now, film producer and the 'Queen of TV Serials,' Ekta Kapoor, has heaped praise on Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film and said that the film left a deep impression on her.

Ektaa Kapoor's Main Vaapas Aunga review

The producer took to her Instagram profile and wrote, 'So I still can’t get over the film I saw… It genuinely took me an entire day to even think of what to write because I didn’t want to get a single word wrong. A film that the world is going to witness in June… I got to experience in May. And let me tell you, even a month before its release, all I want to say is: you have no idea what’s coming next!

This movie is called Main Vaapas Aaunga, a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition. A film that beautifully shows how generations may think differently, live differently, and love differently… yet somehow it all leads back to the same thing: you have to fall in love! It’s emotional, timeless, and stays with you long after it ends.'

Ektaa further wrote, 'It creates an unheard-of, unbelievable nostalgia. It leaves everyone thinking about that one person they never got closure with… that one person they left with unfinished promises… that one person they know they’ll remember even on their last day. This film leaves you with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones, no digital media… just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever. Imtiaz Ali is in TOP form! AR Rahman music is pure magic!'

Ektaa Kapoor on the acting performances

Ektaa also wrote, 'What stays with you is Diljit Dosanjh restrained performance. He carries his emotions and his duality in his eyes, playing a young man who doesn’t know how to express himself, what to commit to, or how to navigate his relationships. But the surprise package of the film is Vedang Raina. What an outstanding breakout performance! I had seen him in The Archies and liked him there, but here he’s truly in top form. He is unbelievably charming, and as a sardarji, he is absolutely going to win hearts! So impressed with what he has done in this film. Sharvari is absolutely beautiful on screen. Her eyes express every emotion with so much grace and honesty. She has such a strong presence, and she’s definitely someone we’ll look forward to seeing in many more films. Naseeruddin Shah is simply an icon. Any words used to describe how good he is would honestly feel inadequate, because nothing truly does justice to the kind of actor he is. Can't stop thinking about this film.'

Vedang and Sharvari thank Ektaa

Responding to Ekta's review and accolades, Sharvari and Vedang expressed their gratitude to her. In a comment, Sharvari wrote, "Thank you so much, Ma'am. This means a great deal to me." Meanwhile, praising Ekta Kapoor, Vedang Raina remarked, "You are incredibly humble. Thank you very much, Ma'am."

Film to Release on June 12

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the story of Main Vaapas Aunga is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and Pakistan. The film explores the anguish of the Partition alongside a poignant love story. The trailer for the film was released recently and has garnered a positive response from the audience. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 12.

At the box office, the film will face a clash with Kangana Ranaut's movie, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan fan faints during Sunday meet outside Jalsa, viral video sparks concern | Watch