Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei holed up in undisclosed location, communicating through couriers: Report

Washington:

Iran's supreme leader is effectively holed up in an undisclosed location with little access to the outside world, according to US officials with knowledge of the matter, as cited by CBS News. According to the report, the Iranian leader can only be reached by a labyrinth of couriers.

The report, citing US officials, said the unusual communication system has emerged as a major hurdle in the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran over a possible agreement. According to officials, even Iranian negotiators authorised to engage with the administration of Donald Trump have faced difficulties communicating effectively within Iran’s own leadership structure.

The report said whenever Washington sends proposals or details related to a potential deal, significant delays often occur before Tehran responds, as messages reportedly have to be relayed to Iran's supreme leader through an elaborate network of couriers due to his highly restricted and undisclosed location.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on intelligence on the supreme leader's whereabouts or Iranian communication methods.

Highest-level officials not aware of Mojtaba Khamenei’s whereabouts

The report mentioned that while the most cautious measures are being taken by the supreme leader, even officials at the highest levels of the Iranian government are not aware of his whereabouts and have no way to contact him directly. Instead, messages are passed through a network of couriers created to obscure the supreme leader's location.

The official said every piece of information received is dated, and there is a lot of latency in the responses by the Supreme Leader.

"This is why you see people saying things like, 'The supreme leader has agreed to the framework,' or 'We're waiting to hear back on the final deal points.' Every piece of information he receives is dated, and there's a lot of latency to his responses," one official said.

One of the officials also said that the American and Israeli intelligence obtained from inside the Iranian government made it possible to locate and eliminate much of the Iranian senior leadership during the war.

Khamenei taking extreme measures to avoid strikes

The report further claimed that Khamenei, who was injured in US-Israeli strikes under Operation Epic Fury, is taking extreme measures to avoid strikes similar to the ones that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran from 1989 until February 28, 2026. Mojtaba Khamenei has not been officially seen or heard in public since before the start of the war.

According to the report, most Iranian leaders don't see daylight, spending weeks inside highly fortified bunkers and avoiding speaking to each other unless absolutely necessary, the sources said.

"Watching them try to figure out how to talk to each other is almost like watching a sitcom. They are completely exasperated," one official said.

Also Read: Trump signals Iran deal progress, says no relief on Hormuz blockade, sanctions until pact signed

Also Read: 'Nuclear danger must be eliminated': Netanyahu lays down Israel's terms for ceasefire with Iran