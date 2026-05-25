Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth time in 10 days amid Iran war, check rates in your city

New Delhi:

In a big setback for the daily consumers, the diesel prices on Monday increased by Rs. 2.71 per litre and petrol by Rs. 2.61 per litre. And the diesel in Delhi hiked to Rs 95.20 per litre, and Petrol hiked to Rs 102.12 per litre. Just two days before, the petrol and diesel prices were raised by 87-91 paise per litre on Saturday, taking the cumulative increase in retail fuel rates to nearly Rs 5 a litre in under 10 days as state-owned firms passed on soaring international oil prices.



Alongside, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were raised by Re 1 per kg, marking the third increase in recent days and taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg. The latest revision pushed petrol prices higher by 87 paise per litre and diesel by up to 91 paise across the country, according to industry sources.



The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in the global market, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports.