Six Karnataka policemen suspended after gelatin sticks found on PM Modi's convoy route in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

Six police officers, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for a security lapse after the recovery of gelatin sticks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Art of Living Centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 10. The personnel have been placed under suspension until the completion of the inquiry.

Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda suspended a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, and four constables.

Gelatin sticks found on PM Modi's convoy route

The action comes nearly two weeks after explosives were recovered near Kuppareddy Kere, located nearly 3 kms from the Art of Living Foundation centre along the convoy route of PM Modi. During an inspection, a police constable spotted gelatin sticks with a circuit and a timer on the morning of the Prime Minister's visit.

"Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, during the checking, two gelatine sticks were found on the side of the footpath, nearly 3 kms away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is underway," Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Central Range, Bengaluru said.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) swung into action and joined the probe.

Grave failure of Congress govt: BJP

Following the incident, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President and MLA BY Vijayendra on May 10 strongly objected to the discovery of gelatin sticks along the designated route of the Prime Minister, calling it a serious security lapse and an "unpardonable and grave failure" of the Congress government in the state.

"Law and order and security have completely collapsed in the state under the Congress government, and that too in the capital Bengaluru," he said in a post on X on May 10.

"There should not be even the slightest lapse when it comes to the security of the country's respected Prime Minister, who must be provided maximum protection. The state government must treat such a sensitive and serious matter with utmost seriousness, conduct a thorough investigation immediately, and not only identify and punish the miscreants behind the act, but also take strict action against officials who were negligent," he added.

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Gelatin sticks recovered near PM Modi's event venue in Bengaluru; suspect detained

Also Read: Detonators, gelatin sticks found in plastic bag at BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru, search on for suspect