Detonators, gelatin sticks found in plastic bag at BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru A security alert has been sounded in the area around the bus stand in Bengaluru's Kalasipalya after the recovery of gelatin sticks and detonator components.

Bengaluru:

Six gelatin sticks and several detonators were discovered in a plastic carry bag near a toilet at the Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru on Wednesday, raising serious security concerns.

The explosives were found within the premises of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stand, prompting the immediate deployment of bomb disposal squads and police teams to the scene.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The police have cordoned off the area and seized the detonators and gelatin sticks for further investigation

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Division) S Girish, the gelatin sticks and detonators were found separately packed inside a bag placed outside the toilet at the bus stand. "An FIR is yet to be registered," he said, confirming that investigations are currently underway.

The recovery has led to heightened security measures at the bus stand and nearby areas, while authorities are probing the origin and intent behind the explosives.