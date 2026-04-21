Trump rules out ceasefire extension, says the US will end up with a great deal with Iran

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that he ‌did not want to extend a ceasefire with Iran and added that the US was in a ​strong negotiating position and would end ​up with a great ⁠deal. "I don't want to do that. ​We don't have that much time," ​Trump said when asked about the possibility of extending the ceasefire during an interview with CNBC.

“I do not want to extend the ceasefire. I think we are going to end up with a great deal. They have no choice,” he said.

In the meanwhile, Washington expressed confidence that talks ​with Iran will go ahead in ​Pakistan, and a senior Iranian official said Tehran was ‌considering ⁠joining.

“We are totally loaded up; we are much more powerful than we were before the ceasefire. We used the ceasefire to restock, and they have probably done a little restocking. We totally control the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

He said the US caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it that weren’t very nice. “A gift from China, perhaps—I don’t know. I am surprised. I thought I had an understanding with President Xi,” he said.