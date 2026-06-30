'Cook conspired to defame me for money,' says Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh | EXCLUSIVE

Bhopal:

Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh has strongly denied allegations of assault and abuse levelled against him and his father, retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh, calling the FIR a "well-planned conspiracy" to tarnish his image. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Shashank claimed that neither he nor his family assaulted the cook and insisted that the accusations were fabricated to extort money and damage his reputation.

‘Cook conspired to defame me for money’

Rejecting the allegations outright, Shashank said, "The cook hatched a well-planned conspiracy to defame me. He thought he could make money by damaging my reputation.” He also maintained that he had never misbehaved with the complainant.

"Forget assault, I have never even abused anyone," Shashank asserted. Calling it a serious lapse, the cricketer admitted that his family made a mistake by employing the cook without carrying out a proper background check.

According to him, they later discovered that the cook had a suspicious background.

"We came to know in Rewa that he had a questionable history and was addicted to drugs," he claimed.

Raises questions over cook’s behaviour

Shashank alleged that several incidents at home had raised suspicion about the cook's conduct. He claimed that a Ganesh idol had gone missing from the house and alleged that the cook was secretly taking photographs inside the residence, including pictures of his personal room, and sending them to others.

"My sister even suggested calling the police because she suspected he had come to steal, but I stopped her as I felt he was a poor man and did not want him to land in jail," he said.

‘There were no injury marks before he left’

Refuting claims of physical assault, Shashank said his father had recorded a video of the cook before he left the house.

"There wasn't a single injury mark on his body at that time," he claimed, questioning the allegations made in the FIR. He also alleged that when his mother spoke to the cook over the phone, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

FIR registered against Shashank and his father

The controversy erupted after Ratibad Police in Bhopal registered an FIR against Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh and their driver based on a complaint filed by cook Vipendra Singh Tomar.

The complainant has alleged that he was assaulted, abused and wrongfully confined after expressing his desire to leave the job. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, while the cook has also shared a video on social media narrating his allegations.

Also Read: Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh, his father booked after cook alleges assault and abuse