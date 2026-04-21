Delhi court charges Lawrence Bishnoi, 19 others under MCOCA after probe reveals jail-run syndicate network

New Delhi:

A Delhi court has formally framed charges against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and several associates for allegedly operating a sprawling crime syndicate across multiple states. The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Court, marking a key development in the 2021 case.

According to the court, Bishnoi has been charged under Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, along with provisions of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act. The Delhi Police told the court that the accused individuals were allegedly directing criminal operations from inside the jail and running an extortion network spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

What did the court observe?

The court observed that Bishnoi's troubles have intensified as charges have been framed against him and 19 other accused. The order under MCOCA includes allegations that he was involved under the Arms Act and the Explosives Act as well. The police had earlier registered a case stating that the accused were active members of an organised crime group.

Investigators claimed that the gang was being run from behind bars and was involved in coordinated offences including murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation and attacks for financial gain.

Several mobile phones were reportedly recovered from gang members inside the jail, which were allegedly used to conduct operations and stay in contact with associates. Police also alleged that certain members of the syndicate continued directing activities from Thailand, Canada and the United States, expanding the network beyond domestic boundaries.

Jail-based syndicate under scanner

The prosecution highlighted that the gang’s ability to coordinate across states and countries demonstrated a sophisticated criminal setup. The court’s decision to frame charges under stringent laws reflects the seriousness of the allegations and the scale of the syndicate’s reach.

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