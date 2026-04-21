Aishwarya Rai excitedly receives Aaradhya Bachchan at airport; daughter's reaction goes viral

New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again making headlines, this time for a simple yet heartwarming moment with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. A video that’s now doing the rounds on social media shows the actor surprising her daughter at the Mumbai airport, and it’s the kind of candid moment people can’t seem to get enough of.

Aishwarya Rai receives Aaradhya at the airport

In the video, Aishwarya is seen patiently waiting at the airport among other parents, dressed in a relaxed, oversized white shirt and blue denim. There’s nothing staged about it. The moment she spots Aaradhya, she instinctively pulls out her phone to record her daughter’s reaction, almost like any parent would.

Aaradhya walks out with her friends, and the second she sees her mother, her face lights up. That instant shift from surprise to happiness is what’s making the clip so special. Aishwarya capturing that moment on her phone just adds to the warmth of it all.

Not surprisingly, social media has been full of praise. Many users called Aishwarya the “best mom,” while others pointed out how refreshing it was to see her in such a normal, everyday situation. Some comments even highlighted how Aaradhya is like any other parent, which is exactly what people loved about the video.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have always shared a close bond, and it shows in their public appearances. Whether it’s international events like Cannes or film gatherings closer home, Aaradhya is usually by her mother’s side, and their easy connection rarely goes unnoticed.

Aishwarya celebrated 19th wedding anniversary with

The timing of this viral moment is interesting, too. It comes not long after Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan completed 19 years of marriage. She marked the occasion with a quiet family photo and a single red heart emoji, keeping things simple. Take a look:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan films.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai shares family portraits with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya on 19th wedding anniversary