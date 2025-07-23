Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader brandishes sword over parking dispute in Thane; detained The video of the incident has also gone viral, in which the Shiv Sena can be seen brandishing a sword and assaulting the victim after threatening him in the Sagar Nagar area in Thane.

Thane:

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested a Shiv Sena leader, who was seen assaulting a youth and brandishing a sword following a dispute over parking in Thane's Sagar Nagar area. The accused has been identified as Akash Anand Bhalerao, who heads one of the party units of Shiv Sena.

The police have also arrested Suraj Dutta Hajare, one of Akash's associates, who was also involved in the incident.

The video of the incident has also gone viral, in which 25-year-old Akash can be seen brandishing a sword and assaulting the victim after threatening him in the Sagar Nagar area, which is considered to be a stronghold of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party.

Police take action against Akash, his associate

The police have taken the two into their custody and have registered a case against them under Indian Penal Code 109, 3(5), 4, 25, Maharashtra Police Act section 37(1), 135 and section 7 of the Prohibition of Employment Act. The two have also been taken to Wagle Estate Police Station for further action.

Man arrested for killing woman's husband

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the police have arrested a man responsible for killing the husband of a woman after she reportedly rejected his marriage proposal. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Aminur Ali Ahemadali Molla, who has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence).

According to police, the accused murdered the 35-year-old victim, identified as Abubakar Suhadali Mandal, after the latter's wife rejected his multiple marriage proposals. The police believe that Molla, after killing Mandal, dumped his clothes and personal belongings in the Vashi creek and hid the body at a nearby place.

"The woman was reportedly being pressured by the accused to marry him and her refusal could have triggered the crime," news agency PTI quoted ACP Adinath Budhwant as saying.

(Reported by Syed Nakki Hussain)