Twisha Sharma death case: Mother-in-law Giribala Singh arrested by CBI after 6 hours of questioning

Bhopal:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a day after her anticipatory bail was cancelled by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Giribala Singh, a retired judge, was arrested by the central probe agency after 6.5 hours of questioning.

Giribala was granted the anticipatory bail on May 15 by a sessions court. However, the high court cancelled it "in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against" Giribala. Vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra, in a 17-page verdict, also noted that Twisha's post-mortem report indicates that she suffered additional injuries before her death, which were "not caused due to taking out the body from the ligature or carrying out to the hospital".

Twisha's family welcomed the high court order and said justice has been served. "Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years... if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the probing agency in any further investigation," lawyer Anurag Shrivastava, representing the victim's family, told news agency PTI.

Allegations and counter-allegations against Giribala

Twisha's family has accused Giribala and her son Samarth Singh of harassing their daughter of dowry. They have alleged that Twisha was put under severe mental harassment by Samarth and Giribala. They even claimed that Giribala used her skills to tamper with the crime scene.

But Giribala - in a press conference on May 18 - rejected all the charges and alleged that Twisha was a drug addict, a claim firmly rejected by her family. Giribala, who is also a chairperson of the consumer court in Bhopal, has also alleged that Twisha's family was trying to malign her image.

"We are not pressurising anyone. Her parents are trying to influence the case," she told reporters earlier this month.

Amid this, the police have seized the CCTV footage from Giribala's residence in Bhopal. The case was also transferred to the CBI last week, which is currently investigating the matter.

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