Esha Singh sets new world record, wins ISSF World Cup in women's 25m pistol event

New Delhi:

India’s Esha Singh created history at the ISSF World Cup in Munich after winning gold in the women’s 25m pistol event. She also set a world record score with 43 hits out of 50 in the final. The 21-year-old delivered a composed performance in a high-pressure final that featured Olympic champion Yang Ji-in and former world champion Doreen Vennekamp. With the victory, Esha also secured direct qualification for the ISSF World Cup Final to be held in Rome later this year.

Notably, Esha’s score established a new world record in the event at both senior and junior levels. The Indian shooter took control early in the medal round with three consecutive perfect series and maintained her accuracy throughout the eliminations.

Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp finished with silver after scoring 38 hits, while Bulgaria’s Miroslava Mincheva claimed bronze with 31. Yang Ji-in, who had topped the qualification with 592-28x, ended fifth after struggling to maintain consistency in the final.

Meanwhile, the gold medal marked India’s first individual medal of the ISSF World Cup season across rifle, pistol and shotgun categories.

Esha had qualified for the final in fifth place with an aggregate score of 587-19x, including 293 in precision and 294 in rapid fire. However, the Indian shooter looked significantly sharper in the final, steadily increasing the gap between herself and the rest of the field. Several experienced shooters faltered during the elimination rounds, but Esha continued to produce clean hits under pressure to finish with a record-breaking tally of 43.

Mukesh, Palak shine, while Manu Bhaker encounters another heartbreak

India’s shooters have produced encouraging results on the World Cup circuit this season. Mukesh Nelavalli and Palak Gulia had earlier won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Granada, while Vivaan Kapoor and Neeru Dhanda secured bronze in the mixed team trap competition in Almaty.

Despite Esha’s success, there was disappointment for other Indian shooters in the women’s 25m pistol event. Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker narrowly missed the final after finishing 12th in qualification with 582-19x, while Rahi Sarnobat ended 14th.

Esha will next compete in the women’s 10m air pistol event in Munich alongside Manu Bhaker as her campaign at the World Cup continues.

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