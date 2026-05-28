Centre mulls roping in Air Force to fly NEET UG retest papers across country after leak fiasco: Report

New Delhi:

After the NEET-UG paper leak controversy shook the examination system, the government is now considering bringing in the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport question papers for the June 21 retest, because apparently, the land is not safe anymore and only military-grade security can stop leaks.

News agency PTI reported, citing sources, that the proposal was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Thursday.

The ministers and senior officials reportedly deliberated on whether Air Force aircraft could be deployed to transport NEET-UG question papers securely across the country.

Final not to come from PM Modi

However, no final decision has been taken yet, and the proposal is expected to be placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi for final approval.

Sources said the Prime Minister is personally monitoring preparations for the June 21 re-examination and is being regularly briefed on every aspect of the process. Thursday’s meeting reportedly reviewed the entire examination chain — from question paper setting and printing to transportation and security arrangements.

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh, along with senior Education Ministry officials, also attended the meeting.

NEET paper leak

The NEET-UG exam was conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 overseas centres, with nearly 23 lakh students appearing for the medical entrance examination.

According to the NTA, inputs regarding alleged malpractice were received on May 7, four days after the exam. The information was then shared with central agencies for verification and further action.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the examination amid allegations of a question paper leak and announced a retest for June 21.

The CBI later registered a case based on a complaint filed by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The agency formed multiple special teams, carried out searches across several states and arrested accused individuals from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar.

So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the case. The CBI has said that the investigation has already identified the original source of the leaked question papers.

Also read: NEET paper leak kingpin PV Kulkarni gets notice on illegal construction, bulldozer action to follow