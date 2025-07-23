Gujarat Police busts terror module linked to Al-Qaeda; four arrested The four terrorists have been identified as Mohammed Faiq, son of Mohammed Rizwan; Mohammed Fardeen, son of Mohammed Raees; ⁠Sefullah Kureshi, son of Mahammed Rafik; and Zeeshan Ali, son of Asif Ali.

Ahmedabad :

The Gujarat anti-terror squad (ATS) on Wednesday busted a terror module of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), arresting four terrorists of the terror group. One of the terrorists was arrested from Delhi, while one from Noida, and two were nabbed from Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Modasa.

The four terrorists have been identified as Mohammed Faiq, son of Mohammed Rizwan; Mohammed Fardeen, son of Mohammed Raees; ⁠Sefullah Kureshi, son of Mahammed Rafik; and Zeeshan Ali, son of Asif Ali.

All four terrorists fall in the age group of 20-25 years, said the police, while adding that they were planning to conduct a huge attack in the country. The Gujarat Police further said that the four terrorists were connected with each other via social media, adding that further investigation is underway.

"Terror module affiliated with AQIS has been busted by the Gujarat ATS. Four persons linked to the proscribed terror outfit have been arrested," the Gujarat ATS said in a statement.

Delhi Police busted a similar Al Qaeda module last year

The Delhi Police had busted a similar terror module affiliated with the Al-Qaeda in August last year, arresting 14 terrorists from three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Initially, the police had arrested six terrorists - identified as Hasan Ansari, Enamul Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Arshad Khan, Umar Farroq and Shahbaz Ansari - from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi. After further investigation, the police arrested five more terrorists - Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Motiur, Rizwan, Mufti Rahmatullah and Faizan from Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Later, three more were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare ‘khilafat’ and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," the Delhi Police had in a statement, while adding that the terrorists were trained in handling different weapons.