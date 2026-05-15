'She hoped for a good rank this year': Distressed over NEET paper leak, 20-year-old aspirant dies by suicide

New Delhi:

Distressed over the cancellation of the NEET Undergraduate exam due to the question paper leak, a 20-year-old aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her residence in northwest Delhi's Azadpur, police said on Friday.

No suicide note was found from the spot, but the girl's family told the cops that she had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 3 after spending years in preparation.

She was found hanging at her residence on Thursday by her family members who had gone out.

The family took the body to a crematorium after the death on Thursday evening without informing the police, claiming they were not aware about the legalities in such cases, a police officer said, adding they were informed by a priest at the crematorium.

Police have taken the body into custody for further post mortem. A forensic team also visited the deceased's house as part of the investigation.

'A bright student lost, hoped to get good rank this year'

The student's family said she was an intelligent student and had been preparing for NEET for the past few years and was hoping to get a good rank this year.

But her dreams lay shattered after the cancellation of the test, the girl's uncle Munish Pandey said.

"She was alone at home at the time of the incident, as her parents had gone out for work," he told reporters outside the mortuary.

NEET paper leak scandal

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak, leaving nearly 23 lakh students affected by the decision.

The re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

The CBI on Friday claimed to have cracked the NEET paper leak case with the arrest of a Pune-based professor who was allegedly the source of the leaked examination paper.

Professor P V Kulkarni, a chemistry domain expert from Latur who had for several years served on panels involved in preparing NEET question papers, was arrested from his residence in Pune, officials said.

According to the agency, Kulkarni allegedly misused his privileged access to confidential examination material by conducting special coaching classes at his residence during the last week of April. During these sessions, he reportedly dictated questions, answer options and answers that later appeared in the NEET UG examination held on May 3.

Also read: NEET paper leak: CBI nabs kingpin PV Kulkarni, a Pune professor who leaked questions in coaching class