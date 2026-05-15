Berlin Season 2 X Review: What internet users say about Pedro Alonso and Michelle Jenner's heist show

New Delhi:

The much-awaited season of the heist drama, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, premiered on Netflix on May 15, 2026. Starring Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, and Tristán Ulloa, the season follows Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso) as he reunites with his old crew in Seville for a new heist that feels more personal this time.

Fans of the Money Heist universe have been sharing their reactions to Berlin Season 2 on X (formerly Twitter). Read on to find out what internet users are saying about the heist drama.

Berlin Season 2 X Review

So far, the show has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences. Some viewers praised the series for its heist-planning storyline and found it "entertaining." One X user wrote, "Started watching season 2 of Berlin today and I’m really enjoying it so far. The smart planning, stylish vibe, music and Berlin’s personality make the show super entertaining."

However, another section of internet users pointed out flaws in the show, criticising the inclusion of unnecessary romantic tropes and cheating scenes that they felt distracted from the main heist narrative. One X user wrote, "Watching this new season of BERLIN, at ep5 rn.. man why tf there's so many unnecessary love tropes and cheating scenes in this show.. i miss when Money heist revolved around just heist plannings ( those cringey love trope scenes are so unnecessary now)."

See other X reactions below:

Berlin Season 2: In how many languages can you stream the show?

Notably, viewers can watch Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine in English, Spanish, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Watch Berlin Season 2 trailer below:

Berlin Season 2: Cast details

The series stars Pedro Alonso as Berlin as Andres de Fonollosa, alongside Michelle Jenner as Keila, Tristan Ulloa as Damian, Begona Vargas as Cameron, Julio Pena Fernandez as Roi, and Joel Sanchez as Bruce. The new season also has some new additions including Inma Cuesta, Jose Luis Garcia-Perez and Marta Nieto.

Also Read: Berlin season 2: The Lady with an Ermine release time in India, what to expect and where to watch