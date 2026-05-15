Berlin season 2: The Lady with an Ermine release time in India, what to expect and where to watch

New Delhi:

Netflix is set to release the second season of the Money Heist spin-off series Berlin, titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine. Just like the first season, all eight episodes will be released worldwide on Netflix today.

In the second season, viewers can expect to see the same thrilling world of the series, where viewers get a chance to experience the high stakes, emotional roller coasters, and the unpredictable nature of Andres de Fonollosa.

Berlin season 1 recap

The first season was released in 2023 and tells the story of Berlin and his associates robbing €44 million worth of jewels in Paris. The plan included faking a police raid and tunneling through the building to access the vault. When Berlin develops feelings for Camille, who is married to someone with ties to the auction house, he almost jeopardizes the entire plan.

Despite the police chase, injuries, and near-misses, the group managed to escape France and keep most of the money. However, the tale concludes on a less pleasant note. After uncovering the truth about Camille's betrayal, Berlin was found by her later and his fate and that of their relationship remains uncertain.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: When and Where to Watch?

The second season of Berlin, named Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, is slated to debut worldwide on Netflix on May 15, 2026, i.e. today. Similar to the first season, all 8 episodes are expected to air simultaneously, which is ideal for a binge-watching session.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine release time in India

Money Heist spin-off series Berlin, titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine will release in India at 12:30 pm today.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine storyline

Now that Paris has been visited, it is time to travel to Spain to the beautiful city of Seville. For the new job, the heisters decided to use an elaborate disguise scheme, making people believe that they have stolen one of the most valuable artworks in the world, the Lady with an Ermine.

However, the situation is quite different since the members of the heister's crew, namely Berlin, are under the blackmailing threat from a noble Spanish couple, the Duke and Duchess of Málaga.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine cast

Pedro Alonso makes his return as Berlin, guiding his loyal team members as before. Some of these returning cast members include Michelle Jenner (Keila), Tristan Ulloa (Damian), Begona Vargas (Cameron), Julio Pena (Roi), and Joel Sanchez (Bruce).

Along with the familiar names, there are some other newcomers as well who will be joining this new season. Inma Cuesta takes up the character of Candela, whose role is believed to add some romantic elements to Berlin’s life.

Watch the trailer here:

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: What to expect from

In Season 2, we can look forward to further insights into the nature of Berlin's character, particularly his weaknesses and obsession with power, amid revenge and more powerful foes. Clearly, the bar is raised in terms of intensity in this season.

While Season 1 was focused on the rush of robbery, Season 2 will examine the price of robbery.

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