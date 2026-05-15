After petrol-diesel price hike, CNG prices go up in Delhi by Rs 2 amid Hormuz blockade, Iran war

New Delhi:

After petrol and diesel price hike, the cost of compressed natural gas (CNG) was on Friday also increased by Rs 2 in the national capital as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues in the wake of the war in West Asia. The price in Delhi has been raised by Rs 2 per kg -- from Rs 77.09 per kg to Rs 79.09 per kg. The development comes a day after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raised CNG prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Rs 2 per kg. The revised price is effective from May 14, 2026, and applies across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) areas.

CNG was previously priced at Rs 82 per kg. The latest price hike comes as the Iran-US war, which began on February 28, 2026, has disrupted energy supply chains across West Asia.

Earlier in the day, the Centre hiked petrol prices by Rs 3.14 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 3.11 per litre. The cost of petrol has now gone up to Rs 97.77, while the price of diesel has risen to Rs 90.67.

Check city-wise revised rates

Hike in petrol prices (Rs per litre):

Delhi 97.77 (+3.00) Kolkata 108.74 (+3.29) Mumbai 106.68 (+3.14) Chennai 103.67 (+2.83)

Hike in diesel prices (Rs per litre):

Delhi 90.67 (+3.00) Kolkata 95.13 (+3.11) Mumbai 93.14 (+3.11) Chennai 95.25 (+2.86).

State-owned oil firms had kept fuel price unchanged for 11 weeks despite a surge in input cost, but passed on part of the increase once operations became financially unsustainable. Prices have remained on freeze since April 2022, but had a one-off reduction of Rs 2 a litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had abandoned the daily price revision in April 2022 to insulate domestic consumers from a steep price increase that was warranted because of international oil prices shooting through the roof post Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They incurred heavy losses in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which they recouped when rates fell in subsequent months. But the war in West Asia has again sent international oil prices soaring by over 50 per cent. The basket of crude oil that India imports averaged USD 69 per barrel in February before the war in West Asia broke out. It averaged USD 113-114 per barrel in subsequent months.

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Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each across the country: Check revised rates in key cities