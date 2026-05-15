Preity Zinta engages in long, tense discussion with Ricky Ponting after PBKS' fifth straight IPL 2026 defeat

Dharamsala:

Punjab Kings’ dominant start to IPL 2026 has unravelled dramatically, with the team suffering its fifth consecutive loss on Thursday. Their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala has left playoff hopes hanging by a thread, with co-owner Preity Zinta visibly concerned after the game.

She was spotted engaging in an extended discussion with head coach Ricky Ponting immediately following the match. The tension was evident, reflecting the disappointment of a team that had once led the table comfortably in the first half of the season.

Notably, PBKS failed to defend 200 against a Mumbai side missing key players in Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. They now have 13 points from 12 matches. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are close behind on 12 points from 11 games and a string of wins by the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side could see Punjab drop out of the top four, marking a remarkable reversal in the playoff race.

Ponting’s frustration mirrored Zinta’s concern during Mumbai’s chase. The former Australian captain was observed near the boundary line outside the dugout, clearly unhappy with Punjab’s execution in the death overs.

Tilak Varma wins it for Mumbai

Chasing 201 runs, Tilak Varma played a decisive role for Mumbai. He made unbeaten 75 from 33 balls, as he dominated the closing overs alongside Will Jacks, who contributed 25 not out from 10 deliveries. Tilak eventually sealed the match with a six off the penultimate ball, as Mumbai registered their fourth win of the season.

Now, although Mumbai are out of the playoffs race, their role as tournament disruptors continues to affect the competition. The side will play Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their next two games and if they manage to pull off a win, MI can hurt or even eliminate both teams from the playoffs race.

On the other hand, once table-toppers, Punjab now face mounting pressure in the remaining fixtures of the league. The combination of five consecutive defeats and rising competition from other teams has created a precarious situation, testing the resilience and strategy of both Ponting and the players as they fight to salvage their campaign.

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