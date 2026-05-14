Dhurandhar The Revenge 'Raw and Undekha' OTT: Know when and where Ranveer Singh's film will stream overseas

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026, became a blockbuster at both the domestic and worldwide box office upon its release. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's OTT release.

However, the film’s unique release plan caught fans’ attention after reports claimed that the OTT version, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha, will be released internationally, excluding India, in a longer version compared to the original theatrical release.

Now, the streaming platform has officially shared the poster for Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha along with its release date. Read on to find out when Ranveer Singh's film will arrive on OTT overseas.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'Raw and Undekha' OTT release confirmed

The official X handle of Netflix Malaysia announced on Thursday that Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha will premiere on Netflix on May 15, 2026. However, viewers should note that the release timing may vary depending on different time zones. However, Indian viewers will have to wait a little longer to stream Dhurandhar 2 on OTT.

The post, written in Indonesian, translated to, "In the sequel of #Dhurandhar, Hamza will try to destroy the criminal world. #DhurandharTheRevenge #RawAndUndekha arrives on Netflix on May 15." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

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